Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .283 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

