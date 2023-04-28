Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .283 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 75.0% of his games this season (nine of 12), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.58 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
