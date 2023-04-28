On Friday, Seby Zavala (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .207.
  • In four of 12 games this year (33.3%), Zavala has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.83).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin (3-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.