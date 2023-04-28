Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten a hit in 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (45.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Hoerner has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (54.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
