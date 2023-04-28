The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)

Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.

Velazquez had a hit 31 times last year in 77 games (40.3%), including six multi-hit games (7.8%).

He hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games last year (five of 77), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Velazquez drove in a run in 17 of 77 games last season, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 22.1% of his games last year (17 of 77), he touched home plate at least one time, and in three (3.9%) he scored more than once.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 37 .174 AVG .232 .237 OBP .327 .337 SLG .404 9 XBH 7 1 HR 5 10 RBI 16 29/6 K/BB 36/13 3 SB 2 Home Away 35 GP 42 12 (34.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.5%) 4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.0%) 1 (2.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

