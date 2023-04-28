Luis Robert -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Zach Eflin

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is batting .223 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Robert has gotten a hit in 15 of 25 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on six occasions (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.0% of his games this year, Robert has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (44.0%), including three multi-run games (12.0%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings