Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .240.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), with multiple hits three times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has had an RBI in six games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.83 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin (3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
