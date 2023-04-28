On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .289 with two home runs and six walks.

In seven of 15 games this year (46.7%) Sheets has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Sheets has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

