Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Eric Hosmer (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is hitting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), Hosmer has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hosmer has driven in a run in nine games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
- In four games this year (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.58 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
