Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (14-10) and Miami Marlins (13-13) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-1) to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-2) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Cubs vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 6-5 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (135 total runs).

The Cubs have the fourth-best ERA (3.35) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule