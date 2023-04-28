Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .234.
- Vaughn has recorded a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 44.0% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0%.
- In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.83 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
