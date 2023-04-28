The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .234.

Vaughn has recorded a hit in 18 of 25 games this season (72.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 44.0% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0%.

In six of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings