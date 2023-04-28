The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .677, fueled by an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .337. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 146th in the league in slugging.

In 82.6% of his games this season (19 of 23), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (30.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this year.

Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.

In 12 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

