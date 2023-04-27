Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 23 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .365 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 96 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 15th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.62 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined 1.573 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Rays L 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-0 Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays - Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays - Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays - Home Lance Lynn Taj Bradley 4/30/2023 Rays - Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins - Home Michael Kopech Kenta Maeda 5/3/2023 Twins - Home Dylan Cease Tyler Mahle

