Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-18) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM on April 27.

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (4-0) for the Rays and Dylan Cease (2-0) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (12.5%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been a moneyline underdog of -155 or longer eight times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 3.8 runs per game (96 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule