After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .129 with .
  • Gonzalez has a hit in four of 16 games played this season (25.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 16 games.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Rays' 2.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
