The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .213 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.

This season, Burger has tallied at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (17.6%).

He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

