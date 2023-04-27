The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .195 with three doubles and six walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in three games this year (12.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (12.0%).

He has scored at least once six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 16 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

