Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Xander Bogaerts, Nico Hoerner and others in the San Diego Padres-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 2:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .340/.382/.466 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 4-for-5 1 1 4 7 0

Patrick Wisdom Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Wisdom Stats

Patrick Wisdom has 20 hits with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He's slashing .241/.315/.639 on the year.

Wisdom Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Padres Apr. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 6

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has put up 31 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .326/.414/.526 slash line so far this season.

Bogaerts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and five walks.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has three doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and nine RBI (16 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .178/.351/.344 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.