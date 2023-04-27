Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Padres on April 27, 2023
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Xander Bogaerts, Nico Hoerner and others in the San Diego Padres-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 35 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .340/.382/.466 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|0
Patrick Wisdom Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Wisdom Stats
- Patrick Wisdom has 20 hits with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 18 runs.
- He's slashing .241/.315/.639 on the year.
Wisdom Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has put up 31 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .326/.414/.526 slash line so far this season.
- Bogaerts will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and five walks.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 22
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has three doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and nine RBI (16 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .178/.351/.344 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 22
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
