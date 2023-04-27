Cubs vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Xander Bogaerts and Nico Hoerner will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
The favored Padres have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +125.
Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-155
|+125
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago is undefeated in four games this season when it's the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 23 games with a total.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-8
|6-2
|6-6
|7-4
|7-8
|6-2
