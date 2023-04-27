Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (13-10) against the San Diego Padres (13-13) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:20 PM on April 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (2-1) to the mound, while Hayden Wesneski (1-1) will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has been a +125 moneyline underdog on four occasions this season and won every game.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.7 runs per game (130 total).

The Cubs have the sixth-best ERA (3.40) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule