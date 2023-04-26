On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (.381 batting average in his past 10 games, with five home runs, a walk and 10 RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .309 with five home runs and a walk.

Gomes has picked up a hit in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (28.6%), and in 8.8% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has driven in a run in nine games this year (64.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings