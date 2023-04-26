On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (.381 batting average in his past 10 games, with five home runs, a walk and 10 RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .309 with five home runs and a walk.
  • Gomes has picked up a hit in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (28.6%), and in 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gomes has driven in a run in nine games this year (64.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Wacha (2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
