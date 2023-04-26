Wednesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (15-9) and the Chicago White Sox (7-17) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Blue Jays securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:07 PM on April 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (0-2) will get the nod for the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (13.3%) in those games.

Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (96 total, four per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.54 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

