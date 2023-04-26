On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .239.

Mancini has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Mancini has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once five times this year (26.3%), including three games with multiple runs (15.8%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 5 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings