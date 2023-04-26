Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .239.
- Mancini has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Mancini has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (26.3%), including three games with multiple runs (15.8%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|5
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
