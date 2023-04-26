On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .239.
  • Mancini has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 31.6% of his games this year, Mancini has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (26.3%), including three games with multiple runs (15.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 5
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.