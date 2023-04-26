The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has a double, a home run and six walks while batting .289.
  • Suzuki has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in five of 10 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
  • Wacha (2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to his opponents.
