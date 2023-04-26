The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has a double, a home run and six walks while batting .289.

Suzuki has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in five of 10 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings