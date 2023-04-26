On Wednesday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.

This season, Zavala has totaled at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings