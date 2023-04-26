On Wednesday, Seby Zavala (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:07 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • This season, Zavala has totaled at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
