Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Patrick Wisdom (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 20 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .250 with 14 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 99th in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 12 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games this year, and 10.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (23.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (61.9%), including five multi-run games (23.8%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (100.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (75.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, one per game).
- Wacha (2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
