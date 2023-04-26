The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)

  • Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Velazquez got a hit in 40.3% of his 77 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.8% of those contests.
  • Including the 77 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in five of them (6.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Velazquez picked up an RBI in 17 of 77 games last season (22.1%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 22.1% of his 77 games last season, he scored a run (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.9%).

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 37
.174 AVG .232
.237 OBP .327
.337 SLG .404
9 XBH 7
1 HR 5
10 RBI 16
29/6 K/BB 36/13
3 SB 2
35 GP 42
12 (34.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.5%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.0%)
1 (2.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha (2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
