Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)
- Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Velazquez got a hit in 40.3% of his 77 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.8% of those contests.
- Including the 77 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in five of them (6.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez picked up an RBI in 17 of 77 games last season (22.1%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 22.1% of his 77 games last season, he scored a run (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.9%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.174
|AVG
|.232
|.237
|OBP
|.327
|.337
|SLG
|.404
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|16
|29/6
|K/BB
|36/13
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|12 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (45.2%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.5%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (31.0%)
|1 (2.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (26.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Wacha (2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
