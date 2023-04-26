Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer (batting .138 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .224.
- Hosmer has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with at least two hits four times (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Hosmer has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In three games this year (15.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .333 against him.
