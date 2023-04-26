The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .205.
  • In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.
  • Andrus has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%).
  • In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
