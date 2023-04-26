The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

In 69.6% of his 23 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 11 games this year (47.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (21.7%).

He has scored at least once six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

