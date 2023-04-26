The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .235 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • In 69.6% of his 23 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Vaughn has had an RBI in 11 games this year (47.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (21.7%).
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.