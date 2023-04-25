After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 18 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .269 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (25.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Grandal has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
