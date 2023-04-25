Yan Gomes -- batting .279 with four home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four home runs and a walk while hitting .255.

Gomes has recorded a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings