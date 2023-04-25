Tuesday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (14-9) against the Chicago White Sox (7-16) at Rogers Centre should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 8-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on April 25.

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (1-3) for the Toronto Blue Jays and Mike Clevinger (2-1) for the Chicago White Sox.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win two times (14.3%) in those contests.

Chicago has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (96 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.44) in the majors this season.

