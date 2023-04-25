The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Over (220.5)
  • The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this season.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

  • With 115.8 points scored per game and 115.8 points allowed, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA offensively and 18th on defense.
  • This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.2 per game.
  • The Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
  • Minnesota takes 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 61.9% of its shots, with 71.6% of its makes coming from there.

