Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this season.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points scored per game and 115.8 points allowed, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA offensively and 18th on defense.
- This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 26.2 per game.
- The Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Minnesota takes 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 61.9% of its shots, with 71.6% of its makes coming from there.
