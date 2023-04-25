Ryan Hartman Player Prop Bets: Wild vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Ryan Hartman will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hartman in the Wild-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Ryan Hartman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Hartman Season Stats Insights
- Hartman has averaged 16:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).
- Hartman has a goal in 14 games this year out of 59 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Hartman has a point in 31 of 59 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
- Hartman has an assist in 23 of 59 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Hartman's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.
Hartman Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|59
|Games
|11
|37
|Points
|8
|15
|Goals
|4
|22
|Assists
|4
