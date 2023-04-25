Rudy Gobert NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 25
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, square off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll dive into Gobert's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|13.4
|11.4
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.6
|11.5
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|2.1
|PRA
|27.5
|26.2
|25
|PR
|--
|25
|22.9
Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.
- Gobert's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.
- The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.
Rudy Gobert vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/23/2023
|39
|14
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/21/2023
|32
|18
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4/19/2023
|39
|19
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4/16/2023
|26
|8
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/7/2023
|19
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5/2023
|18
|16
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/2/2023
|27
|8
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
