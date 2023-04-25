The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

In 81.0% of his 21 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (six of 21), with two or more RBI three times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings