Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nick Madrigal, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has two doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .293.
- Madrigal has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, one per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.