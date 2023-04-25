After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .220 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.

This year, Burger has totaled at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 33.3% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his chances at the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (20.0%).

He has scored in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings