Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, airing on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are on top 3-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Hurricanes -150 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Islanders (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Islanders (+130)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have put together a 49-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-17 record (winning 67.9% of its games).
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 16 (39.0%).
- New York has a record of 6-14 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Islanders.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|242 (22nd)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|217 (5th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (32nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (2nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina went over once in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- The Islanders and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over New York's last 10 contests.
- In the past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.7 goals.
- The Islanders have scored 242 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Islanders are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 217 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- They have a +25 goal differential, which ranks 12th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.