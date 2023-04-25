Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .196 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 10 of 15 games this year, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 15 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.