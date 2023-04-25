On Tuesday, April 25 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (12-9) host the San Diego Padres (12-12) at Wrigley Field. Justin Steele will get the call for the Cubs, while Blake Snell will take the mound for the Padres.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Padres have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7 runs for the contest (with -125 odds on the over and +105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (3-0, 1.44 ERA) vs Snell - SD (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won seven of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter and won each of them.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Padres have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Padres have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+310) Ian Happ 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

