Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .300 with five doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with more than one hit six times (28.6%).
- In 23.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (57.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 66.7% of his games this season (14 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, one per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.50 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
