The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .300 with five doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with more than one hit six times (28.6%).
  • In 23.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (57.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 66.7% of his games this season (14 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, one per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.50 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
