The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

Boston has a 29-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Hawks put up seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this year at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (115.4).

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.

The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up more points per game at home (119.6) than away (117.2), and also give up fewer points at home (117.4) than away (118.9).

At home, Atlanta allows 117.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 118.9.

At home the Hawks are picking up 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than on the road (24.7).

Celtics Injuries

