Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .358. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 131st in slugging.
- Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 17 of 20 games this year (85.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 12 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
