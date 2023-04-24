Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal leads Chicago with 18 hits and an OBP of .361 this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Grandal has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 34-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
