Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal leads Chicago with 18 hits and an OBP of .361 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
