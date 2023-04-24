In the series opener on Monday, April 24, Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays (13-9) as they square off against the Chicago White Sox (7-15), who will answer with Lance Lynn. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The favored Blue Jays have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (0-2, 7.59 ERA)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (15.4%) in those games.

The White Sox have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +140 moneyline underdog.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.