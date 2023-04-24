Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 23 home runs.

Chicago is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 94 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

The White Sox rank 13th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.541 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Michael Kopech Calvin Faucher 4/22/2023 Rays L 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays - Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays - Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays - Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays - Home Lance Lynn Taj Bradley

