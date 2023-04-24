Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is batting .147 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has a base hit in five of 11 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
