On Monday, Jake Burger (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger has three doubles, five home runs and five walks while hitting .231.
  • Burger has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 35.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 14), and 10.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).
  • He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
