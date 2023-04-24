After batting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Jimenez is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Jimenez has had a base hit in 10 of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings